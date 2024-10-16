EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.5 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESLOF stock traded up 1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 237.76. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 233.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 224.35. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of 168.50 and a twelve month high of 246.18.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

