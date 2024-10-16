Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESEA. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Euroseas to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

ESEA stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 57.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euroseas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Euroseas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

