Extendicare Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Extendicare Stock Up 2.1 %

Extendicare stock opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.60. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXE

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.