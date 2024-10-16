F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,575,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. F5 has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $224.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

