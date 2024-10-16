Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5,428.76 and last traded at $5,374.95, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,370.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,148.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4,886.03.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $107.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $28.00 per share. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.