FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.
FB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13.
FB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About FB Financial
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.
