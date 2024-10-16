Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Increased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 669.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

