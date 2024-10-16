Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 14,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. Finance of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

