Financial Comparison: Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) vs. Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and Puhui Wealth Investment Management”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $95.38 million 6.55 $9.52 million $0.02 488.50 Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.44 million 0.00 -$4.74 million N/A N/A

Abacus Life has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 4 0 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Abacus Life and Puhui Wealth Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Abacus Life currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.41%.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life -6.19% 7.02% 3.53% Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abacus Life beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

