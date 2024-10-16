First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 142,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FCBC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,437. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Community Bankshares

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares

In other First Community Bankshares news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,853.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 80.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.