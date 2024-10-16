First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.610-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.65 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. 3,522,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

