First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is EdgeRock Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
LMBS stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
