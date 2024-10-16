First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Boosted by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 2.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

