First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 60874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $10,568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 348.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 167,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155,103 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

