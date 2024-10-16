First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned 7.27% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

FTXG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 7,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1636 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

