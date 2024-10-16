First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 2,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

