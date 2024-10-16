First United Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.4 %

DD stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

