First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after buying an additional 371,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,699,000 after purchasing an additional 329,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.61.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

