First United Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.05. The company has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $563.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

