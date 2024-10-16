First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,120 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,539. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

