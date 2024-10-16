First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,555 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

MCHP opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.