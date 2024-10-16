First United Bank & Trust Sells 565 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.48.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

