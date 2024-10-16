First Watch Restaurant Group’s (FWRG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.99% from the company’s previous close.

FWRG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ:FWRG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,140. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $895.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after buying an additional 255,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 189,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 281,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 776,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 695,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 282,765 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

