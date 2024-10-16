FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Update

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 1,384,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.2 days.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

FITGF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. FIT Hon Teng has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Get FIT Hon Teng alerts:

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.