FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Update

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 1,384,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.2 days.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance
FITGF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. FIT Hon Teng has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
