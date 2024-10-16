Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE FSI opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.48.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Featured Articles
