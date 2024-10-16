Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE FSI opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.