Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.25. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluent stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fluent worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

