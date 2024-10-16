Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 261694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 35.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 251,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

