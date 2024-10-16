Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Update

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,800 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fly-E Group Stock Down 6.4 %

Fly-E Group stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

