Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

