Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the period. Masco makes up 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MAS opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.
MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.
In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
