Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $388.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

