Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 37,656 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

