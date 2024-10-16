Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Cognex worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Cognex by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,700,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 435,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Cognex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 47,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Fehr purchased 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $249,922.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

