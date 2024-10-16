Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Shares Down 18.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) were down 18.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

