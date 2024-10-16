Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FRD stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,251.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,365 shares of company stock worth $91,241. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

