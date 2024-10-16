Fusionist Price Up 5.7% This Week (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Fusionist has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $84.03 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.20174443 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $12,830,430.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

