FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:HPS)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hammond Power Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Hammond Power Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.30 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.40 million.

Hammond Power Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

