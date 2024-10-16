FY2025 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.03 million.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.9 %
TSE WPM opened at C$85.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.70.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 49.12%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
