FY2026 EPS Estimates for kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI) Raised by Analyst

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for kneat.com in a report released on Friday, October 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.45 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 31.19%.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of KSI stock opened at C$4.58 on Monday. kneat.com has a 12-month low of C$2.68 and a 12-month high of C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.88 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

