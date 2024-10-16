G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in September

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 617,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

G Mining Ventures Price Performance

GMINF traded down C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.93. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$7.92.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

