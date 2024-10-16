Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 159,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,837. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.