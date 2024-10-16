GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:GNT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 3,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,299. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
