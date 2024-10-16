GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE GNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.16.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.