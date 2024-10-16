Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £114 ($148.86) and last traded at £113.21 ($147.84), with a volume of 3647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £113.80 ($148.60).

Games Workshop Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of £101.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,169.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 2,426 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £101.28 ($132.25) per share, for a total transaction of £245,705.28 ($320,847.85). In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £105.26 ($137.45) per share, with a total value of £15,052.18 ($19,655.50). Also, insider Rachel Tongue acquired 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £101.28 ($132.25) per share, for a total transaction of £245,705.28 ($320,847.85). 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.