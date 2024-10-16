Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £114 ($148.86) and last traded at £113.21 ($147.84), with a volume of 3647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £113.80 ($148.60).
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of £101.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.
Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,169.93%.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.
