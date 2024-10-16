GCM Grosvenor Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GCM Grosvenor’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.54. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. The company had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.12 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,604.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.