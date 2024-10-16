Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,147,700 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 4,630,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.3 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 5.5 %

Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 109,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.81.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.