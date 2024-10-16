General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $190.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $194.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

