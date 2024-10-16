Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 621,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,304,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,490 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

