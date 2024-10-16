Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.50. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,185,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Geron by 999.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,184 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the second quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

