Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $590,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 53,178 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 680,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 123,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

